Costa Rican athlete Andrea Vargas successfully defended her title in the 100-meter hurdles, while Chilean sprinter Martina Weil clinched victory in the 400-meter dash, putting Chile at the top of the athletics medal table.





Despite persistent rain, the third day of track and field events drew an extraordinary crowd at the Pan American Stadium on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. The highlight of the day was the high hurdles finals, with the women's hammer throw providing a significant moment for the United States.





The presence of American hurdler Alaysha Johnson in the 100m hurdles final added an extra dimension to the competition, given her regular appearances in Diamond League meetings. However, Johnson had shown in the heats that she was far from her personal best (12.35) and her best time of the year (12.37). In fact, she didn't make it to the World Championships after failing to qualify in the Trials.





With Johnson not performing at her best, the field opened up for potential gold medalists. This is where Costa Rican athlete Andrea Vargas seized her opportunity. She successfully defended her title won four years ago in Lima, clocking 13.06 seconds, marking the second-ever gold for her country in the Pan Am Games. The first was secured by Nery Brenes in the 400m dash 12 years ago in Mexico. Cuban athlete Greisys Roble took silver with a time of 12.09, and the disappointed Johnson settled for bronze (13.19).

Eduardo Rodrigues also made history by clinching Brazil's first-ever gold in the Pan Am Games in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.67 (though not close to his year's best of 13.28). Up until now, Brazil had only secured bronze in this event, with Márcio de Souza in Santo Domingo 2003 and Eduardo de Deus in Lima 2019. The podium also featured American De'vion Wilson (13.78) and Brazilian Rafael Henrique Campos (14.04).





Chilean sprinter Martina Weil emerged as another star of the day, igniting excitement among the spectators, much like Lucas Nervi in the discus and Santiago Ford in the decathlon the previous day. Despite starting almost a second behind Guyanese sprinter Aliyah Abrams, the courageous Chilean shone in the backstretch and on the curve, holding her form as lactic acid built up, ultimately securing victory in 51.48 seconds. She was followed by Ecuadorians Nicole Daysi Caicedo (51.76) and Evelis Jazmin Aguilar (51.95).

Weil didn't just win Chile's first-ever medal in this event at the Pan Am Games... she also became the first Chilean finalist! This accomplishment, along with three golds and one silver, places Chile at the top of the medal table, alongside Peru with three golds and three bronzes.





In the men's final, Colombian sprinter Anthony Zambrano, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 400m, stood out with a personal best of under 44 seconds. However, he was far from his best form and was even disqualified despite finishing third in a close race. The victory went to Brazilian Lucas Coinceiçâo with a time of 45.77, securing Brazil's first gold in this event, following the bronze medals won by Gérson de Souza 40 years ago in Caracas and Delmo da Silva in 1975 in Mexico City. Mexican athlete Luis Antonio Avilés took silver in 45.97, and Chile closed the day with a bronze from Martín Kouyoumdjian (46.58).





The other gold of the day went to the renowned American De'Anna Pryce in the hammer throw, recording 72.34 meters. She arrived at the competition somewhat out of form after winning bronze at the World Championships in Budapest. Venezuelan athlete Rosa Andreina Rodríguez claimed silver with 71.59 meters, while Canadian Kaila Butler secured bronze with 65.10 meters. It was a spectacular disappointment for American thrower Brooke Andersen, who came with a mark of over 80 meters but recorded three fouls. Had she thrown 20 meters less than her best, she would have had three more attempts.





Finally, the United States is in a strong position to secure the top two spots in the heptathlon. With three events remaining on Thursday, Erin Marsh leads with an impressive 3,520 points after her spectacular 100m hurdles performance (13.39), followed by her compatriot Jordan Virginia Gray with 3,423 points. Puerto Rican athlete Alysbeth Felix is a distant third with 3,211 points.