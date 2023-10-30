The number of students who have become black belts at the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's (THF) academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp has risen to nearly 100.

Twenty-three people have become the latest to pass the examination at the camp in Jordan - 17 girls and six boys.

It means the number of black belts produced at Azraq since the academy opened in 2016 is now 93.

The examinations are supervised by a committee from the Jordanian Taekwondo Federation, whose members were said to be impressed by the technical level of the latest students.

The academy welcomes refugees who have fled the conflict in Syria ©THF

Azraq is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country.

The THF, announced by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue in 2015, teaches the sport to refugees and other displaced people around the world.

It is hoped that one of its students could represent the Refugee Olympic Team at Paris 2024.