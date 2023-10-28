Teenager Sen among medallists as India extend Paris 2024 shooting quotas to eleven

Tilottama Sen and Arjun Babuta secured Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for India after winning silver medals at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon.

The duo finished second in women's and men's 10 metre air rifle events in the South Korean city.

Sen was agonisingly close to the title but settled for silver with 252.3 as South Korean Eunji Kwon took gold with 252.4.

Bronze went to Ramita of India, who shot 230.6.

Sheng Lihao of China, a Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, shot 252.1 to win the men's title before Babuta got silver with 251.2.

Japan's Naoya Okada took bronze with 230.6.

Sen, who only started shooting in 2020, missed out on a quota at the World Championships earlier this year.

If selected, the Bengaluru girl will become the youngest shooter at the Olympic Games after Beijing 2008 gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who was only 17 at Sydney 2000.

"I am very happy with my performance today," Sen was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I won't deny that I was under pressure, and I am relieved after the medal and the quota.

"It was tough to miss the quota in the world meet, but I worked harder to get my place back in the squad, which I missed for the Asian Games."

India have now secured 10 Olympic quotas in shooting, including the full allotment of two per gender in the 10m air rifle events. Rudrankksh Patil, in men’s air rifle, and Mehuli Ghosh, in women’s air rifle, had obtained Paris 2024 quotas earlier.

Manu Bhaker joined the list after finishing fifth in the women's 25m pistol event.

The Olympian scored 24 in the medal round as China's Liu Rui won gold with 37.

The Asian Shooting Championships is set to conclude on November 2.

So far, China has topped the medals table with 16 golds, with India second on eight and South Korea on four.

Overall, China has 33 medals, compared to India's 22 and South Korea's 16.

Kazakhstan with three and Qatar with one are the only other nations to have won gold so far.