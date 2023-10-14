The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is seeking to help its stakeholders protect themselves with its hosting of the safe and inclusive sport workshop.

The event took place in the Hwange District of Matabeleland North Province and saw 30 sport practitioners attend.

It also sought to further female empowerment with sessions aimed for both men and women.

The ZOC expressed its thanks to the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports as the organisations funded the workshop.

The workshop comes under the ZOC's Safe Sports Commission which is chaired by Abel Chimukoko.

The Commission was established in 2021 as part of the governing body's new strategic plan which runs until 2025.

It is part of the wider Commercial and Corporate and People and Equity "cluster".

This covers the Media, Communications, Public Relations and Diplomacy Commission chaired by Charmaine Chamboko, the Gender, Equity and Diversity Commission chaired by Merit Munzwembiri and Chimukoko's Olympic Values Promotion, Olympians, Peace, Environment, and Safe Sports Commission.

Zimbabwe is preparing for its 13th Olympic Games appearance at Paris 2024.

The country will be looking to build on its medal total of three golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Apart from the women's hockey gold at Moscow 1980, all of Zimbabwe's successes have come courtesy of swimmer Kirsty Coventry who is the nation's Sports Minister and an International Olympic Committee member.