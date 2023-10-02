Baseball European Champions League to be launched next year

Following the footsteps of the Americas, World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Europe has announced plans to launch its own Champions League next year.

Four National Federations - The Czech Republic, Germany Italy, and The Netherlands - have come forward to establish an agreement for the new tournament.

Plans are to involve a maximum of eight elite teams for the inaugural edition.

Home and away format in different cities during group stages followed by knockouts is being proposed.

The international tournament for clubs made its debut this year with Baseball Champions League Americas concluding yesterday.

"While the core framework of the league has been established, the finer details of the Baseball European Champions League will be defined in the coming weeks, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the participating nations and WBSC Europe," a statement from WBSC Europe read.

The Baseball Champions League Americas made its debut this year ©WBSC

The Baseball European Champions League will replace the Baseball European Champions Cup.

The first edition of the European Champions Cup was held in 1963 with Amsterdam and Bussum staging this year's tournament in June.

Dutch club Honkbalclub Allen Weerbaar are the reigning champions while Italian side Parma tops the all-time medals table with 15 titles.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari dubbed the Americas edition as the"international tournament of champions", when it was launched.