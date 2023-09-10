After two silver medals and one bronze, Canadian Ryan Bester claimed men’s singles gold at the World Bowls Championships for the first time with a 21-16 win against Ireland’s Gary Kelly on the Gold Coast.

There was little to separate the players early on, with Bester producing some good driving shots to rescue some difficult situations.

Kelly opened up three shots leads on multiple occasions, but Bester kept in touch and was the first player to win consecutive ends in the game when he took the 14th and 15th.

He still trailed at this point but won the next two ends to tie the contest at 13-13.

Kelly then scored a triple on end 18 to move back in front, before Bester responded, with his drive helping him get out of trouble in the next.

Bester then took the lead in end 20, and on end 22, with the finish line in sight, he removed one of Kelly’s woods from the head to put himself in a match-winning position.

Bester then demonstrated pinpoint accuracy on the drawing shot which proved to be the winning moment, as he claimed his country’s second ever World Bowls Championships gold.

Bester was also involved in the first, winning the men’s pairs title at the 2004 edition, held in Ayr in Scotland, alongside Keith Roney.

Lynsey Clarke's international lawn bowls career concluded with women's triples gold in the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

Bronze medals went to reigning Commonwealth Games champion Aaron Wilson of Australia and Scotland’s Iain McLean.

The women’s triples final saw a Trans-Tasman battle as Australia overcame New Zealand 15-9.

The Australian trio of Dawn Hayman, Lynsey Clarke, playing in her final international lawn bowls match and Kelsey Cottrell lead 5-0 after three ends, after a flying start.

Australia put themselves in a strong position as they lead 9-2 after seven ends, before New Zealand’s line-up of Leeane Poulson, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith won the next three ends to stay in with a chance.

Cottrell came up with a crucial ditching of the jack on end 16 to extend Australia’s advantage to six and put them on the brink of victory.

Smith then ditched the jack with her final shot on end 17 to take the match the distance, before Australia scored the single to secure the win.

The victory concluded the international lawn bowls career of Lynsey Clarke, formerly Lynsey Armitage, which included five World Championship gold medals.

Bronze medals went to Canadian trio Joanna Cooper, Baylee Van Steijn and Emma Boyd, and Irish trio Sophie McIntyre, Shauna O’Neill and Chloe Wilson.