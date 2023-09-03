Indian Ocean Island Games overshadowed by deaths comes to a close in Madagascar

Host nation Madagascar sealed a leading 121 gold medals at the Indian Ocean Island Games to top the standings following a deadly crush at the Opening Ceremony.

The Games and Opening Ceremony went ahead despite the tragedy which killed 12 and injured a further 80 at Madagascar's National Stadium.

A crowd of around 50,000 arrived for the event before a stampede occurred, according to Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina.

"An unfortunate event happened," he said.

"There was a stampede at the entrance.

"There were a lot of injuries.

"We will observe a few seconds of silence because compatriots have died when they wanted to enter."

Today's Closing Ceremony saw strict preventative measures enforced with filtering systems implemented at four different areas around the stadium.

Organisers colour coded tickets to make it clearer which entrances should be used.

"For this day of Sunday, the security forces affirm their will and determination, to coordinate the entries on the one hand and the protection of the population and their property on the other hand," a statement from the Games' Organising Committee read.

"Nothing is to be feared on the spot.

"It is up to us to follow and respect all the measures taken, and especially to parents to pay attention to their children."

One of Madagascar's biggest sporting successes came in the men's football tournament.

The hosts got the better of Réunion in the final by a slender 1-0 scoreline.

It marked the first time they had won the gold medal in 30 years after last triumphing in 1993 in the Seychelles.