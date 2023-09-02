Rio 2016 champion Jorgensen takes first individual win for seven years at World Triathlon Cup in Valencia

Rio 2016 champion Gwen Jorgensen claimed her first win in a World Triathlon individual race for seven years as the American triumphed at the World Triathlon Cup in Valencia in Spain.

Jorgensen, who won women’s gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, retired from the sport the following year to focus on running.

She returned to the World Triathlon Series this year and claimed an emotional victory in Valencia in a time of 1hour 55min 01sec, holding back tears as she broke through the finishing tape.

Jorgensen made the decisive break with two laps to go in the run and crossed the line to win by 16 seconds.

Two German triathletes completed the podium, with Nina Eim second in 1:55.17, and Marlene Gomez-Goggel third in 1:55.24.

The home crowd were given something to cheer as Spain’s Noelia Juan finished fourth in 1:55.38.

The top five was completed by Belgium’s Jolien Vermeylen, who had led after the swim phase, in 1:56.06.

Speaking after her win Jorgensen said: "I came out here and I really wanted to focus on the process and performance, more so than the place.

"Getting back in the sport after seven years is not easy, I forgot the difference between open water and pool swimming and I am excited.

David Cantero Del Campo claimed his first ever World Triathlon win in the men's race, courtesy of a sprint finish ©World Triathlon

"I know my fitness is there in the swim and now I know how to execute it.

"Only one (US) person qualified in the Paris test event and there’s another qualifying event in Pontevedra.

"I am not on the start list but I am here and I just know that every race I get into, I am going to show up and give my best."

In the men’s race, Spain’s David Cantero Del Campo claimed his first ever World Cup win in dramatic fashion as he overhauled Lasse Nygaard Priester of Germany in a sprint finish.

The pair were level running on to the blue carpet, but it was 20-year-old Cantero who found the extra strength in the closing strides to claim a fairytale win in his hometown as he crossed the line in 1:41.10.

Nygaard Priester was hot on his heels finishing second in 1:41.11.

The top three was completed by Italy’s Michele Sarzilla, who made his first appearance on a World Cup podium in 1:41.26.

Fellow Italian Nicola Azzano finished fourth in 1:41.38, with the top five completed by Britain’s Cameron Main in 1:41.44.