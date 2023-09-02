International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sustainability and Legacy Commission.

The Swedish-British official has been a climate action campaigner and has regularly spoken about how it affects snow sports.

He created the non-profit called The Rainforest Trust in 2005 and co-founded Cool Earth, a rainforest preservation charity the following year.

The 61-year-old authored the Eliasch Review in 2008, which has helped the Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation, as part of the international climate change convention.

Eliasch also worked with former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown as special representative for deforestation and clean energy.

"The Olympic Movement enjoys a unique position in the world’s imagination," Eliasch said.

"It is through it that dreams are inspired, passions ignited and new standards set.

"This gives the movement a unique power to persuade and inspire, which can be used for the good of our planet.

"The Commission has the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to global attitudes, and I look forward to playing a part in that."

Eliasch is responsible for overseeing the sustainability strategy of the FIS and formed the Rainforest Initiative, aimed to off-set emissions.

The IOC's Sustainability and Legacy Commission is chaired by Prince Albert II of Monaco.