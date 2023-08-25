France Télévisions planning for cloud and wireless remote workflow for Paris 2024

French national public broadcaster France Télévisions has partnered with TVU Networks to work on cloud and wireless remote workflow for Paris 2024.

TVU is set to provide the RPS One technology for multi-camera live coverage and cloud-based production.

"We were searching for a more flexible approach to live story coverage which would allow us to rapidly overcome accessibility challenges often encountered by our field crews," said France Télévisions engineering director Skander Ben Attia, as quoted by TVB Europe.

"At the same time, we wanted a solution that also helped us meet a very important objective of reducing our carbon footprint."

"TVU provided us with a smaller, less hardware reliant, and more versatile technology solution that created the foundation for hyper-mobile broadcasting.

"We no longer need to rely heavily on traditional extensive and complex infrastructure for news capture while also becoming much faster to go live and more carbon friendly."

Last month, hyper-mobile broadcasting was used to celebrate the one-year countdown to the Games by France Télévisions.

Four hours of live content were produced, including on Franceinfo, Paris Idf, and Twitch.





The event was filmed on a moving boat with four cameras.

A motorcycle carrying one camera was capturing the event along the River Seine.

Zero execution delay was reported as seven live feeds were synchronised by the TVU Producer's cloud production platform.

Starlink Maritime systems and the 5G networks was also utilised by the national broadcaster.

With the help of TVU's RPS One transmitter with 5G modems, synchronised signals were transmitted to the remote cloud platform.

"We are very excited about the results we are seeing from our hyper-mobile initiative with TVU," France Télévisions techLab director Romuald Rat told TVB Europe.

"We have been able to produce high quality multi-camera live events or breaking news from any location despite challenging circumstances - hardware failures, an entire system down, war zones or deserted areas.

"With only batteries and cameras in hand and powered by the latest generation of 5G with Starlink and TVU bonded cellular transmission equipment, the reporting team has the tools it needs to rapidly conduct a live newscast anywhere in the world and cover stories from any angle - traditional and new."