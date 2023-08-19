The Zimbabwe Softball Association (ZSA) has organised a training camp for U12 pitchers and catchers in Mutare.

A total of 27 players - 15 girls and 12 boys - attended the camp led by ZSA technical director Grant Machikiti and former Zimbabwe senior men's team pitcher Alfred Sithole.

"The goal was to instruct these future players on fundamentals," said ZSA secretary-general Witness M. Nkomo.

"It was the first of many scheduled high-performance camps designed to train players and widen the selection pool for our future National Teams."

The camp was held in partnership with four junior clubs - Chitown Eagles, Golden Stars, Chinboyi Elites and hosts Eastlanders.

The participants were offered video tutorials before the practical session.

Machikiti and Sithole oversaw the proceedings throughout the camp, with focus on execution of fundamentals.

"The camp represents a step in the right direction," said Nkomo.

ZSA was formed in 2008 after separating from the Zimbabwe Baseball and Softball Association.