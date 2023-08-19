Konami gives sneak peek into eFootball 2024, set for release in September

Konami has announced that eFootball 2024 will be released in September, although exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

eFootball is the rebranded version of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

The Japanese company recently renewed a partnership with English Premier League football club Manchester United, before providing a preview of the new game.

In an event held in Malaysia, a video from Konami showed changes to the game, including updates to the gameplay, movement, and animation.

While specifics details on gameplay was not released, Konami welcomed player feedback to improve the game.

Malaysian esports and media influencers like Muhammad Faris Zakaria (Soloz), Tunku Affie Rania and Lewis and former footballer Malaysian footballer Safee Sali were all part of celebrity matches played as part of the event.

Game stations with unreleased console and mobile versions of eFootball 2024 were present at the event for fans to try out.

Konami first released eFootball in 2021, as a successor to the PES series.

PES' rival and the popular FIFA series from Electronic Arts also went through a rebranding recently to EA Sports FC.

EA Sports FC 24 is also scheduled to release in September this year.