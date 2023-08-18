A five-part Netflix series showcasing stories from the Invictus Games is set to launch on August 30 in the build-up to this year's seventh edition in Düsseldorf.

Entitled Heart of Invictus, the Archewell Productions series has been executive produced by Britain's Prince Harry, the Invictus Games founder, and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel.

Archewell Productions was created by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Joanna Natasegara served as producer for Heart of Invictus.

The series the story of six athletes' journey to last year's Games in the Hague in five one-hour episodes.

Prince Harry features in the trailer for the series, explaining the value of the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

"The Games don’t focus on what causes the injury," Prince Harry, who served in the Afghanistan war in the Army Air Corps, said.

"But really about recovery, and how to be a part of a community again."

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 with London staging its first edition that year.

Last year's Games in The Netherlands was the first for four years, having been postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Düsseldorf in Germany is scheduled to host this year's event from September 9 to 16, followed by Vancouver-Whistler in Canada in 2025.