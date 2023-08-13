Jessica Springsteen of the United States won gold at the Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of London and earned a ticket to the Super Grand Prix in Prague in the process.

The 31-year-old daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen and Don Juan van de Donkhoeve clocked 43.01sec for the title.

The silver medal went to Olivier Philippaerts of Belgium and H&M Miro, who finished in 43.90.

Dutch rider Harrie Smolders, who won the Riesenbeck event in July, earned his 24th podium finish at the Global Champions Tour.

Riding on Moncao N.O.P, he clocked 43.92 to settle for the bronze medal.

"I’m so happy with Don today, I took some risks but it paid off," Springsteen said after the win.

"I’m so excited, I'm honestly in shock this is my first 5* Grand Prix win with Don so I’m so thankful.

"It means so much to win here, especially in front of this incredible atmosphere and crowd in London.

"It’s an incredible venue and an incredible crowd, they really give you the energy - they’re really cheering you on and I think you and your horse, they really feel that which is special."

Fourth position was claimed by Belgian Niels Bruynseels and Delux van T & L took, who posted a timing of 44.36.

For the hosts, 20-year-old Oliver Fletcher riding his first Global Champions Tour Grand Prix finished in fifth spot.

He clocked 45.81 on Hello William for the feat.

The bronze medal for Smolders helped him bag a crucial 35 points and is only nine points behind compatriot Maikel van der Vleuten on 238 in the overall standings.

Christian Kukuk of Germany is third overall with 205 points.

The Dutch stars will be buzzing to take the first and second spot, heading into the next event on home soil in Valkenswaard from August 18 to 20.