Australia made history by reaching the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history with a dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout victory over France in Brisbane today.

Corntee Vine scored the decisive goal for the co-hosts in a dramatic shoot-out in which the Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three French penalties.

The 25-year-old from Victoria defied the pressure in front of a crowd of 49,461 at Lang Park - plus the millions watching on television - to calmly stroke home the penalty which sets up a semi-final next Wednesday (August 16) in Sydney against Colombia or England.

The match had finished 0-0 following normal and extra-time during which France thought they had clinched victory when Australia's Alana Kennedy put the ball through her own net following a corner only for the goal to be disallowed as Wendie Renard had committed a foul.

For the penalty shootout, French coach Herve Renard dramatically sent on substitute goalkeeper Solene Durand in place of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the belief she would save more of Australia's efforts.

Renard was proved right as Durand saved penalties from Steph Catley and Clare Hunt.

But when Vicki Bècho missed France's 10th penalty of the shootout and Vine scored it meant France were knocked out at this stage of the World Cup for second successive tournament.

