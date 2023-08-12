IBA aims to bring World Boxing Championships to Americas and offer more events after disappointing AMBC Championships

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has pledged to stage the World Boxing Championships in the Americas next year as part of efforts to hold an increasing number of tournaments in the region.

Kremlev unveiled his plans in his address to delegates at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Congress in Colombian city Cali.

New Delhi in India and Tashkent in Uzbekistan staged the respective Women’s and Men’s World Boxing Championships this year but no hosts have yet to be announced for either tournament in 2024.

The last time one of the IBA’s flagship events was held in the Americas was in 2010 when Barbados staged the Women's World Championships.

As well as aiming to bring the World Boxing Championships to Americas, Kremlev has revealed proposals to hold the first-ever "American Cup" next year with a total prize money of $1 million (£788,000/€912,000).

Other tournaments are also planned to be staged in the region with Kremlev describing 2024 as the "IBA Year of the Americas".

IBA President Umar Kremlev, second from right, described 2024 as the "IBA Year of the Americas" ©IBA

"We will organise more and more competitions as it is crucial for our athletes," said Kremlev

"I propose that we host an American Cup in October 2024 with $1 million prize money at stake and I am waiting for your proposals on the host country.

"We also plan to bring World Boxing Tour and IBA Champions’ Night to the Americas, as well as IBA World Boxing Championships.

"Finalists of the continental championships will form a team for the Americas, and we will launch competition between the continents named the IBA World Cup."

Kremlev also reiterated the IBA’s commitment to providing financial assistance for National Federations and athletes.

"We are here to give opportunities and create conditions, IBA is your 'Home of Boxing'," he added.

"The prize money will be distributed as follows: 70 per cent to the boxer, 20 per cent to their National Federation and 10 per cent to the coach.

"National Federations develop boxing locally and they also deserve income from their remarkable results."

The AMBC Congress was staged during the American Boxing Championships, an event hit by a lack of entries with several leading nations missing.

Among those include the United States following USA Boxing’s withdrawal from the International Boxing Association which has been banished from the Olympic Movement.

There was also no representation from Cuba and Brazil, with the latter confirming in June that it had also cut ties with the IBA.

Canada topped the standings at the event in Cali only to reveal yesterday that it had resigned from the IBA to become a member of breakaway governing body World Boxing.

Boxing Canada is the latest national governing body to leave the IBA for World Boxing ©Getty Images

AMBC President and IBA Board of Directors member Jose Laureano led the Congress held in a hybrid format.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting included grassroots development of boxers with the IBA aiming to ensure that there is proper representation at all levels and competitions to hone their skills.

Kremlev also announcement of a series of online IBA Confederation Forums to be held in 2023 and beyond.

The forums look to provide confederations and their national governing bodies with an opportunity to regularly engage with each other and the IBA to share knowledge, best practices, and issues facing their organisation.