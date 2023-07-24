Double world champion Bradly Sinden and GB Taekwondo were recognised at a gala dinner celebrating the 40th anniversary of Spanish martial arts equipment company Daedo.

Representatives from organisations in karate, taekwondo and judo from more than 35 countries gathered at the Hotel Porta Fire in Barcelona.

Sakis Pragalos, head of the European Taekwondo Union and Francisco Alegrete, senior advisor of the World Karate Federation, were among the officials in attendance.

A delegation from GB Taekwondo which is one year into a three-year sponsorship deal with Barcelona-based Daego also flew to Barcelona for the event.

GB Taekwondo chief executive Paul Buxton attended along with Olympic silver medallist Sinden and Paralympic bronze medallist Amy Truesdale, who are both Daedo ambassadors.

Sinden was recognised by Daedo at the gala dinner for his contribution to the sport after winning his second men’s 68 kilogram gold at the World Championships in Baku in May.

Bradly Sinden, left, struck gold at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku ©World Taekwondo

Sinden was one of four British medallist in the Azerbaijani capital as Rebecca McGowan claimed silver and Bianca Cook and Aaliyah Powell both earned bronze.

Britain has claimed eight Olympic taekwondo medals with the first of those coming at Beijing 2008.

It has also previously staged World and European Championships, while Manchester is preparing to host this year’s World Taekwondo Grand Prix in December.

"We were honoured, together with the rest of the global taekwondo community, to be invited to help Daedo celebrate their 40th anniversary," said Buxton.

"We thank them not only for their friendship and continued support of GB Taekwondo but their valuable, long-term support and achievements in taekwondo over the last 40 years.

"To then receive an award on behalf of GB Taekwondo and for myself, Bradly and Amy to be individually recognised rounded off a memorable occasion."