Olympic champion Zverev facing fresh claims of abuse by another ex-girlfriend

Germany's reigning Olympic men’s tennis singles champion Alexander Zverev is facing fresh allegations of domestic abuse after his former girlfriend and the mother of his child issued a penalty order.

Brenda Patea is alleging that she was a victim of bodily harm during her relationship with the 26-year-old from Hamburg.

According to German television station RTL, the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin is seeking a penalty order against Zverev on behalf of Patea.

The fine requested reportedly amounts to €500,000 (£433,000/$561,000).

Alexander Zverev is facing new allegations of domestic abuse from his former girlfriend Brenda Patea ©Getty Images

"The total is basically made up of income and the severity of the crime," Arndt Kempgens, the lawyer of Patea, told RTL.





"So the public prosecutor's office is already assuming a serious crime and also good income and financial circumstances."

Should the court decide to issue the penalty order, Zverev will have two weeks to lodge an appeal.

Zverev previously faced allegations of domestic abuse from another former girlfriend in Olya Sharypova.

The 2020 US Open finalist was accused by Sharypova of being violent towards her at an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai in October 2019.

Sharypova claimed Zverev punched her and grabbed her by the throat and alleged that he behaved in a controlling manner.

Zverev has consistently denied the allegations and obtained an emergency injunction in a German court which obliged Slate to temporarily remove an article on the topic.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, the reignin Olympic men's singles champion, has previously denied claims of violence against another former girlfriend in Olya Sharypova ©Getty Images

An investigation was commissioned by the ATP in October 2021 following the accusations by Sharypova.

It was carried out by third party investigator The Lake Forest Group, who concluded that, due to a lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness reports and conflicting statements by Sharypova, Zverev and other interviewees, that it was unable to substantiate the allegations of abuse.

Zverev, a two-time winner of the ATP Tour Finals, is currently ranked world number 19 after reaching the French Open semi-finals.

He captured the Olympic men’s singles gold medal at Tokyo 2020 after beating Karen Khachanov, who was representing the Russian Olympic Committee, in straight sets.