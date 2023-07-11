Nigerian taekwondo coach calls for more financial support to aid country's preparations for African Championships

Ibrahim Yahuza, the assistant coach of Nigeria’s national taekwondo team, has called for more financial support to aid the country’s preparations for next month’s African Championships.

The team missed out on the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in May due to a lack of funds, and Yahuza said he was concerned the team’s chances of competing at the continental championships in Ivory Coast in August could be in jeopardy if more financial support is not forthcoming.

This has already led to a delay in the team starting its training camp, due to there being no funds to host athletes in the camp.

"This is a major concern because we have a roadmap to the Paris 2024 Olympics and African Games in Ghana, and we cannot assess these players or prepare them for these competitions without training," Yahuza said, as reported by The News Agency of Nigeria.

"A competition like the African Championships is also an avenue to expose the players and see them compete with other athletes from other countries.

Nigeria were unable to send a team to this year's World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan due to a lack of funds ©World Taekwondo

"We missed out on the World Championships in Azerbaijan in May due to a [lack of] funds, and we hope that we will not experience the same in August."

Yahuza praised Nigeria Taekwondo Federation President Abdullahi Saidu-Baba for all his support and called for others to step up.

"The President of the Federation has been doing so much for the federation and majorly spending his personal money to sponsor events," Yahuza said.

"We had two events in May, and they were sponsored solely by the President, so he cannot do everything.

"We can only hope that we get support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, as well as private sponsors, to promote the game."

The African Taekwondo Championships is due to be held in Abijan, Ivory Coast, on August 12 and 13.