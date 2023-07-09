Shooter Torode wins first gold of Island Games for hosts Guernsey

Guernsey won the first gold of their home Island Games through shooter Andrew Torode, and top the medals table with seven triumphs on day one.

Torode scored 295 points from the three rounds to win the open natural point of aim (NPA) police pistol one event at the Guernsey Pistol Club Chouet 25 metres Outdoor Range.

Jai Nolan of the Isle of Wight was the Games' first silver medallist with 294, and Jørgen Olsen of Hitra earned bronze with 292.

Torode also won a gold in the NPA police pistol one team event with James Straughan, the pair scoring a combined 584 to beat the 578 from Ben Videgrain and Keith Videgrain for Jersey and 568 from Olsen and Roy Aune for Hitra.

Jonny Lindstedt and Fredrik Melin won the men's Olympic team skeet gold with 171 for Gotland at the Guernsey Clay Range in Portinfer.

In the men's Olympic team trap, Mark Riley and Robert Watterson won gold with 164 for the Isle of Man, Sark earned silver through Nicholas Dewe and Stefan Roberts with 163, but there were three bronze medals awarded to the Faroe Islands, Guernsey and Menorca who all scored 162.

In International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competition, Guernsey's men won the 10m air rifle open team final at the Aztech Centre with 1191.8 from Paul Guillou and Luke Malčić, and the hosts' women's team of Andrea Guillou and Amy Woodland took bronze with 1167.9.

Jersey's Paige Fryer and Elizabeth Hart earned silver with 1174.4.

🥇 👏 Day 1 at the Games 👏 🥇



What a great first day, see you all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X3XZ1ecb3a — Guernsey2023 (@Guernsey_2023) July 9, 2023

Pontus Nordgren was the other shooting gold medallist on the first day in the ISSF men's 25m standard pistol, scoring 552 for Gotland.

Compatriot Bengt Hyytiäinen took bronze with 526, with Gibraltar's Jonathan David Patron scoring 540 for silver.

Guernsey won both individual triathlon golds on the first day of the Games on Rocquaine Bay.

Josh Lewis completed the 1500m swim, 41 kilometres bike and 10km run men's race in 1 hour 52min 40sec, beating Jersey's Oliver Turner who clocked 1:55:06 and Isle of Man's Will Draper who finished in 1:55:17.

Jersey earned the team gold in 6:02:50, followed by Guernsey with 6:04:59 and Isle of Man in 6:07:02.

Megan Chapple triumphed in the women's individual race, clocking 2:15:22.

Kimberley Garrett of Jersey earned silver in 2:19:42, with Amy Critchlow doubling Guernsey's podium presence in 2:22:57 as she took bronze.

Guernsey also earned the women's team gold in 7:04:37, with Jersey second in 7:29:08 and the Shetland Islands third in 7:34:53.

Athletics was the other sport in which medals were available on day one.

Andy Frost earned the Isle of Wight's first gold with a 55.12m effort in the men's hammer throw at Footes Lane, while Lucy Woodward won the women's triple jump with 11.01m, beating the Faroe Islands' Bára Jógvansdóttir Glerfoss by just four centimetres.

Regan Corrin won the other field event for the Isle of Man after clearing 1.95m, with James Margrave ensuring it was a one-two for the island with 1.90m.

Sarah Roe finished the day by providing home joy in the women's 10,000 metres, clocking 36min 56.01sec to beat Isle of Wight's Amy Kelland by 17.76sec and Orkney's Aly Kemp by 30.12.

Guernsey lead with seven golds, followed by two for Jersey, Isle of Man and Gotland and one for Isle of Wight.

The second day of competition tomorrow is set to feature the awarding of medals in archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, shooting, swimming and tennis.