IOC confident that Paris 2024 will be staged successfully despite French riots

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed that it remains confident that France will be able to successfully stage Paris 2024 despite riots taking place across the country.

The fatal shooting of 17-year-old victim known as Nahel M by police last week has triggered violence and destruction in the capital and several major cities.

Rioters have torched cars, looted shops, and damaged town halls in particular in Paris and Marseille but the situation seems to have calmed this week.

"We have learnt with regret about the recent incidents in France," an IOC spokesperson told international news agency Reuters.

"We have full confidence in the organising committee and the French authorities to deliver successful Olympic and Paralympic Games and in the hospitality of the French people to welcome the world to these Games."

Emmanuel Gregoire, First Deputy Mayor of Paris, claimed he was concerned about the situation in France but was not worried about its impact on the Olympic Games, which are due to take place between July 26 and August 11 next year.

"We're still a year away from the Games," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We shouldn't get our calendars mixed up."

French politicians have claimed they are not concerned about the impact of the riots in Paris on the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The riots saw the Aubervilliers Aquatic Centre damaged, with its windows smashed while buses outside were set on fire.

The Centre is due to be used as a training site for next year's Olympic Games.

France deployed more than 45,000 police officers and gendarmes across the country before the Interior Ministry reported more than 1,300 arrests carried out and 79 injuries to authorities.

British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson advised Paris 2024 organisers to stay calm.

He spoke from experience of the 2011 London riots which began in similar circumstances after Mark Duggan was shot dead by police during a traffic stop.

Paris 2024 training venue the Aubervilliers Aquatic Centre suffered damage during the riots ©Getty Images

The 2011 riots lasted from August 6 to 11 and resulted in five deaths and hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damage.

Sir Hugh, who was Britain's Minister of Sport and Olympics under Prime Minister David Cameron at the time, admitted the timing could not have been worse but has urged Paris 2024 not to let it deter preparations.

"Stay calm and keep focused," he told AFP.

"The organisers have my sympathy and I am sure that they will sort this out.

"We are still over a year out from the opening ceremony which is a very long time in the course of organising something as big as the Olympic Games."