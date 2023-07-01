Ilgar Rahimov was elected as the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) President at its Extraordinary General Assembly in Fátima, Portugal.

Rahimov, who stepped down as chief of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan recently, won by absolute majority.

A total of 57 nations had voting rights and Rahimov only required 27 votes for absolute majority in the first round.

He will replace Sandro Di Girolamo, who was his opponent.

Di Girolamo took over as IBSA President in 2021 after defeating Jannie Hammershoi of Denmark.

"Thank you for believing in me," Rahimov said.

"As part of my promise to involve you all, let me tell you about the future.

"This Sunday, we will meet the new Board to hear what you, the members, have to say.

"I will do my best to honour my promises and take major decisions."

Rahimov was chief of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan since 1996.

Joining Rahimov for the next four years, Joe Walsh of the United States was chosen as vice-president.

Other Board members include Sally Wood Lamont of Romania, who will serve as the secretary general and Japanese Eigo Matsuzaki, who was elected as the treasurer.

Bernardino Seixas of Angola and Ionna Karyofylli of Greece were among those selected as members-at-large.

Toussaint Akpneh of Nigeria, Facundo Martin Cordoba of Argentina, Soonbong Hong of South Korea and Gael Riviera of France were chosen as regional representatives.

Five-time Paralympic swimming medallist Tim Reddish of Britain, who was leading the Extraordinary General Assembly in Fátima, congratulated the new Board.

"I want to congratulate the elected Board and all the members for their professionalism, their patience, and their trust in me to support them in this electoral process," he said.