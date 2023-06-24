Work to construct a motorway that is set to improve accessibility for a key venue at next year’s African Games in Accra is close to completion.

The Borteyman-Motorway Road project started in August 2022 and is expected to be finished ahead of schedule in December 2023 - three months before the start of the continental multi-sport event.

About 70 per cent of the work on the 5.8-kilometre dual-lane carriageway is said to be completed.

Once finished, the motorway is due to improve road connectivity and access to the Borteyman Sports Complex that is set to host several sports during the Games including handball, tennis and boxing.

Ghana’s Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah heaped praise on Oswal Investments Group which is in charge of delivering the project.

"The period of construction is 18 months," said Amoako-Attah as reported by Ghana Today.

Boxing is among several sports that are due to be staged at the Borteyman Sports Complex ©Getty Images

"However, this job has been done ahead of schedule, within 12 months, and is cumulatively 70 per cent complete."

The project includes the 5.8km dual-lane carriageway with a asphaltic concrete pavement surface as well as additional 5.8km single service lane and the construction of walkways and cycling lanes on both sides of the road.

"We have done about 70 per cent of the Borteyman-Motorway Road project and asphalting is ongoing on the main road," said James Amoo-Gottfried, director of Ghana’s Department of Urban Roads in a report by Construction Review Online.

"We are doing the merging and diversion to and from the motorway right now."

The Games were originally due to be staged in August this year, only to be postponed due to financial problems and disagreements over marketing rights.

Accra is set to play host from March 8 to 23 next year.