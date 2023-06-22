Representatives of the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour are set to appear before a United States Senate subcommittee amid investigations into its collaboration with Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf.

The hearing is set to be held on July 11 by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The body is tasked with examining the agreement to pool commercial business and rights into an unnamed new company.

"Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is leading the investigation.

"Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be.

"Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress - and the American people - answers in a public setting."

Blumenthal has invited PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Gold chief executive Greg Norman to testify.

Richard Blumenthal says the investigation into the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is taking place out of national interest ©Getty Images

Monahan had sent a letter to various lawmakers on June 9, three days after the merger, stating that all lawsuit between PIF and the PGA Tour would be ended.

"We look forward to appearing before the Senate subcommittee to answer their questions about the framework agreement we believe keeps the PGA Tour as the leader of professional golf's future and benefits our players, our fans and our sport," the Tour said in a statement.

"Already, the first phase of this framework has resulted in the end of costly litigation with LIV Golf.

"As we enter the next phase, we look forward to continuing the productive conversations we had last night with our players, listening to their feedback and working toward negotiating a final agreement that is in their best interest and ensures that the tour leads any new venture."

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden have also issued a letter demanding to provide detailed information about issues ranging from the players’ free speech rights to the structure of the deal and compensation of managers, to whether the PIF’s potential ownership of US real estate posed a threat to national security.