Filipino Carlos Yulo and China's Zhang Qingying excelled on the final day of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships as they both secured two golds in Singapore.

Yulo took his total gold medal tally to three for the event at the OCBC Arena, following his floor exercise triumph earlier in the week, as he secured the vault and parallel bars titles.

Judges scored his first vault 5.600 in terms of difficulty and 8.366 in execution for a total of 13.966 points.

His second attempt then garnered 5.600 and 9.033 for a 14.633 total which gave him an average score of 14.299 that was enough to propel him into first place.

Following him on to the podium were Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Mirvaliev and South Korean Kim Jae-ho on 14.083 and 13.766 respectively.

Shortly after his vault victory, Yulo bagged the parallel bars win with a score of 15.266 to prevent all-around winner Shinnosuke Oka from taking the gold.

The Japanese athlete narrowly missed out on 15.133 while Yin Dehang of China finished a further 0.033 points off him.

Carlos Yulo, centre, claimed three titles in total at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships ©Singapore Gymnastics

Oka and Yulo reached the podium again in the horizontal bar discipline with 14.366 and 14.033 totals, respectively, but could not surpass the stunning score of Tian Hao of China who posted 14.533 points.

In the women's events, Zhang was dominant as she won both disciplines contested today.

The balance beam saw her lead a Chinese one-two on 14.200 points in front of Zhang Xinyi's 13.133.

The top three was then rounded out by the Philippines' Aleah Finnegan on 12.833.

Zhang's floor exercise total of 13.233 was then enough to take gold away from Finnegan's countrywoman Emma Lauren Malabuyo by 0.77 while South Korean Shin Sol-yi claimed bronze on 13.066.

It also took her to three gold medals at the Championships as she was a part of the Chinese squad that won the team all-around.