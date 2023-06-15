Work of decorated street artist Guémy to be painted over for Paris 2024

Several works by street artist Christian Guémy, known as C215, are going to be painted over for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He has painted a series of pictures on mailboxes around the French capital, primarily using stencils, with the first in 2006.

"Dear friends, enjoy the painted mailboxes in the capital, because I learned today the following news: according to a protocol signed between the Post Office and Paris City Hall, all without exception will be erased to be painted yellow by the 2024 Olympics," C215 wrote on social media.

French postal company La Poste even partnered with him last year for the Companions of the Liberation exhibition.

Through the collaboration, C215 put up works of the likes of Jean Moulin, Winston Churchill, and Romain Gary.

For this work, he received the National Award from the Members Association of the National Order of Merit.

However, it is claimed that in the collaboration there was a contractual agreement that the artist signed which states that the company can do what it pleases with the space following a certain expiry date.

Some works will be spared such as the portrait of former French Health Minister and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil in the 13th arrondissement.

"We are official supporters of the Olympics," read a La Poste statement, as reported by actu.

"The whole world will be in Paris and for this reason, the equipment will be the subject of a big clean up."

It is not the first time that the Games' preparations have caused disruption in the capital.

Homeless people have been moved out of the city and allotments have been built over in favour of an Olympic swimming pool.

Paris 2024 is set to begin on July 26 next year and run until August 11 before the Paralympics take place from August 28 to September 8.