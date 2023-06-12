The World Taekwondo and Italian demonstration teams performed at the Foro Italico's Central Tennis Stadium in front of thousands of people.

They were both part of the line-up at the RTL 102.5 Future Hits Live event in Rome, with their performance described as "jaw dropping".

Both teams were joined on the bill by a number of Italian artists.

Their performance was held on the sidelines of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome which also took place at the Foro Italico.

The World Taekwondo team has previously performed in high-profile events around the world, including at the Vatican City and the United Nations headquarters in New York.

They have also performed in front of 40,000 people at the famous Duomo Square in Milan, as well as at the Association of National Olympic Committees Awards in Seoul in October.

Other performances came at the Spanish Steps in Rome and at the International Sports Press Association Sports Media Awards in Seoul.

On television, the team has reached the finals of America's Got Talent and Italy's Got Talent.

A message of peace is always promoted in the team's performances.