South Africa's bid for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup has been boosted after the country's Government agreed to support it.

Danny Jordaan, the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), met with Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa alongside SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao.

Kodwa endorsed the bid which, if successful, would bring the Women's World Cup to Africa for the first time.

"I am very pleased with this update from SAFA and the details around the progress and the work that has been achieved to date," said Kodwa.

The SAFA has now been invited to present their proposal to other Government Ministers in Bloemfontein, tomorrow and on Friday (June 9).

It is currently engaging with provincial Governments, cities and stadia as work on the bid continues.

"We are delighted with the progress that has been made," said Jordaan.

"Our Government has been very supportive of women's sports, as we have seen with various codes.

"SAFA believes that hosting the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will accelerate the professionalisation of women's football on the continent."

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan, standing next to the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy ©Getty Images

South Africa hosted this year's Women's T20 World Cup in February and will host the Netball World Cup in July and August.

The country hopes this commitment to women's sport, and the success of these events, will boost its bid with FIFA.

Jordaan hopes to create a professional women's football league in South Africa and recently visited the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo to brief the continental body on the 2027 plans.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations has already pledged its endorsement.

Brazil is also bidding for the tournament, alongside joint efforts from Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany and the United States and Mexico.

FIFA plans to announce a host at its Congress on May 17 next year, and more bids could emerge before a December 8 deadline.

South Africa hosted the men's World Cup in 2010 and many of the venues would likely be used again if it is successful with its women's bid.