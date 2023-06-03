Italian Elena Micheli and Mohanad Shaban of Egypt have triumphed in the individual contests at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup Final in Ankara.

The victories mean both athletes confirmed their places to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year, becoming the first to do so.

Micheli was in action first in the women's event and produced a sublime performance with top ten finishes in all four disciplines.

The 24-year-old had topped the charts after the semi-finals and not only continued her good form but reached another level to amass 1,377 points.

A total of 20 fencing wins began the event which translated to a sixth-place finish, an improvement from her 10th place in the semi-final.

She then came second and third in swimming and riding, respectively, before a ninth-place laser run was enough to seal gold.

World Champion Elena Micheli is World Cup Final winner 🏆🇮🇹🔥

Ilke Ozyuksel 🇹🇷🥈

Marie Oteiza 🇫🇷🥉 pic.twitter.com/G426kxFv70 — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) June 3, 2023

Micheli was followed closely by Turkey's Ilke Ozyuksel who made a title charge in the final two events, coming fifth and second, but it was not enough as she fell just three points short of the winning total.

Frenchwoman Marie Oteiza made up the podium, on 1,373 points, for the bronze medal.

She got off to the perfect start with a first-place fencing finish before a lacklustre laser run ended her chances of gold.

In the afternoon men's final, Shaban score 1,496 points to deny Olympic champion Joe Choong the glory.

The Brit was two points shy of equalling Shaban whose best result came in the fencing which he won with 25 victories and 10 defeats.

Semi-final leader Emiliano Hernandez was unable to replicate his leading performance in the decider but still managed to claim bronze with 1,476 points.

The World Cup Final is set to conclude tomorrow in Turkey with the mixed relay.