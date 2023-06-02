The International World Games Association (IWGA) has renewed its partnership with Sword Group for Chengdu 2025.

Both parties have agreed to continue a deal which was in place for last year's World Games in Birmingham in Alabama.

It means the IT firm's Sword Venue will once again be used by the IWGA as it prepares for its next Games in China.

Sword Venue allows users to virtually visit Games venues at any time using public and private street views, as well as 3D and panoramic content.

Users can also design venue maps, plan their budget and monitor visitor numbers in real-time, alongside other features.

IWGA sports director Sebastian Garvens said Sword Venue fitted in with environmental goals as it means the number of necessary site visits would be fewer.

"Our objective is to provide the very best experience to our athletes and visitors," he added.

Sword Venue allows users to map out and visit sporting venues virtually ©Sword Venue

"With our partner Sword Venue, we will again provide an advanced technology to our partners.

"The platform is used as our primary venue planning tool which enables us to work collaboratively with the international federations and Chengdu to deliver more economically and ecologically sustainable Games."

Sword Group is based in Olympic capital Lausanne and has regional offices in more than 20 countries.

"After the success of the World Games 2022 in Birmingham USA, IWGA renews its confidence in us," said Eric Barreau, the product director of Sword Venue.

"This is confirmation that Sword Venue is the game changer in the way of rethinking the design process of maps and plans for all events.

"Being part of the World Games in Chengdu in 2025 is a challenge for us to provide again a first-class service."