World Taekwondo has revealed plans to reduce its Olympic ranking system from a four-year to two-year cycle for Los Angeles 2028 here.

Under the proposed changes announced to delegates at the World Taekwondo General Assembly, Olympic ranking points would be reset from June 1 2026, after which the qualification period would run until May 31 2028.

Ranking points have previously been accumulated over the quadrennial cycle between Games, a system deployed for Paris 2024, but World Taekwondo intends to reset all athletes to zero after every two years from 2024.

For Los Angeles 2028, this would mean the period from June 1 2024 to May 31 2026 constitutes an initial period with no direct qualification events, although points contribute to eligibility for Grand Slam events from 2026 to 2028.

Ranking events in 2026 and 2027 are set to include three Grand Prix and a Grand Prix Final.

Plans for changes to the Olympic qualification system were revealed to delegates at the World Taekwondo General Assembly ©World Taekwondo

Continental Championships are planned in 2026, and World Championships and Continental Games except in Asia for 2027.

At Paris 2024, 40 of the 128 quota places are set to be decided on Olympic ranking points up to the Grand Prix Final in Manchester in December of this year.

This covers a National Olympic Committee quota place for the top five athletes in the four men's and women's weight categories.

For next year's Olympics, qualification places are also available for host France and through universality places, the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series and five Continental Qualification Tournaments.

World Taekwondo said details were to be finalised regarding the allocation of places for Los Angeles 2028, but the halving of the qualification period is set to require changes to the ranking bylaw, Grand Prix Standing Procedure, Grand Slam Standing Procedure and Event Operation Rules later this year.

Taekwondo is set to make its eighth consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.