French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has criticised Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic for issuing a political message about Kosovo at the French Open and warned him not to do it again.

Oudéa-Castéra said the words displayed by Djokovic on a courtside camera lens following his first-round victory at Roland Garros were "not appropriate" and insisted that there needed to a "principle of neutrality for the field of play".

Djokovic wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop violence" following his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 success against American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday (May 29).

The message came after clashes erupted in Northern Kosovo following the election of ethnic Albanians as the Mayors of the communes of Zvecan, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Mitrovica, areas with large ethnic Serb populations.

A total of 30 NATO peacekeeping troops are reported to have sustained injuries in the violence over the last few days.

The Serbian Government has withheld recognition from Kosovo since it was declared independent in 2008.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop violence" on a courtside camera lens ©Twitter

Djokovic has been accused by the Kosovo Olympic Committee (KOK) of "raising the level of tension and violence" between the two countries following his comments.

Oudéa-Castéra told French broadcaster France 2 that French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his team about the incident, urging him not to repeat his actions.

"When you carry messages about defending human rights, messages that bring people together about universal values, a sportsperson is free to express them," said Oudéa-Castéra.

"But in this case it was a message that is very activist, that is very political.

"You shouldn’t get involved, especially in the current circumstances and it shouldn’t happen again."

Speaking in Serbian at a press conference following the win over Kovacevic, Djokovic insisted that he was "against wars and conflicts of any kind" and felt that he needed to express his opinion on the situation.

"As a Serb, it hurts me what is happening in Kosovo, our people have been expelled from the municipalities," said Djokovic.

"This is the least I could do, as a public figure, I feel an obligation to show support for our people and all of Serbia."

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has urged Novak Djokovic to refrain from posting further political messages at Roland Garros ©Getty Images

The KOK called on the International Tennis Federation to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic for a breach of clause five of the Olympic Charter, "recognising that sport occurs within the framework of society, sports organisations within the Olympic Movement shall apply political neutrality".

Kosovo Tennis Federation vice-president Jeton Hadergjonaj also criticised the Serbian star, accusing him of "continually provoking Kosovo".

The ITF said it had received a request from the Kosovo Tennis Federation to punish Djokovic but insisted his comments did not breach any of its regulations.

"Rules for player conduct at a Grand Slam event are governed by the Grand Slam rulebook, administered by the relevant organiser and regulator," a an ITF spokesperson told Agence France-Presse.

"There is no provision in this that prohibits political statements."