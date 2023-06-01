The National Olympic Committees (NOC) of South Korea and Chinese Taipei have vowed to strengthen ties in what has been billed as a "historic agreement".

Representatives from both the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee and Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) gathered at the Seoul Olympic Parktel along with Taiwan's deputy representative in South Korea Chi Yung-chiang for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

This covers plans to exchange views on international sports affairs, promote cooperation between experts in competitive sports, sports science and medicine, exchange information, strengthen cooperation in the fight against doping and conduct exchange programmes for national, provincial and club teams under both NOCs' umbrella.

CTOC President Hong-dow Lin also visited the Korean National Sports Promotion Organisation and the Korean National Sports Science Centre during his visit to Seoul.

Taiwan competes in international events including the Olympic Games under the name of Chinese Taipei following a compromise reached by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1981.

The MoU signing between the two NOCs comes at a time of growing tensions in the region related to Taiwan's sovereignty ©Getty Images

Sovereignty over Taiwan remains disputed and tensions have risen sharply in recent months with China, which claims it is part of its territory and has increased diplomatic tension since the election of Tsai Ing-wen, a known sceptic of Beijing, in 2018.

The IOC recognised Beijing over Taipei in the 1970s, with its compromise meaning Taiwanese athletes can compete at the Olympics but without their official name, flag or anthem.

Chinese Taipei won two golds, four silvers and six bronzes at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

South Korea is one of the leading Asian nations in the Olympic Movement.

Diplomatic relations between South Korea and Taiwan were terminated in 1992, but the countries have enjoyed strong non-diplomatic relations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sparked anger in China last month when he compared the dispute over Taiwan to his country's tensions with North Korea.