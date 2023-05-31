French Railways (SNCF) have held a recruitment fair aimed at hiring more security staff to work on their networks for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The company operates a transport policing system known as the "Sûreté Ferroviaire" or more informally "Suges" and hopes to boost numbers by 500 in time for the Games.

Recruitment is expected to double from last year and a new website appeals to students, young graduates and experienced professionals to join the force.

"By joining our Rail Security teams, you become an essential player in the security continuum in stations, trains and all areas, working for the peace of mind of customers and staff," a recruitment message said.

"When people think of security, they don’t always think about us," SNCF human resources official Karine Virot-Coudron told Le Parisien.

"Our recruitment is really open to everyone, it is better to be in good physical condition, that’s for sure, but we are not necessarily looking for Golgoths."

Last month, a deal confirming SNCF as an official supporter of Paris 2024 was signed ©SNCF

Candidates at the recruitment fair were given psychotechnic tests and physical aptitude was also assessed.

The successful applicants will receive eight months training before the Games begin.

Elsewhere in the hall, those applying were given practical demonstrations on how to deal with more violent and difficult cases by using martial arts and dogs.

The SNCF transport police force currently employs some 3,000 of whom around 60 per cent are deployed in the Île-de-France.

Most officers are aged between 30 and 40 but only 15 per cent are women.

Last month, SNCF confirmed its place as an official supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The railways are expected to play a key role in transport for the Games which opens on July 26 2024.