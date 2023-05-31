Canada's Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has ordered a financial audit and review of Canada Soccer as a condition for future Government funding after concerns were raised over a lack of equality.

"We expect Canada Soccer to make the necessary changes to address equality between its national team programs (sic) as soon as possible," St-Onge said in a letter to Canada Soccer.

"Canadians expect to see greater transparency with respect to how Canada Soccer is allocating funds between its men's and women's programs, including the negotiating of business contracts and broadcasting agreements."

Canada Soccer interim general secretary Jason de Vos has pledged full cooperation with the investigations.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is to carry out a "recipient compliance audit" covering the period from March 1 2017 to March 31 2023.

"This audit will aim to confirm that the funding from the government has been allocated appropriately," the minister's letter explained.

"As a condition of funding in 2023-24, Sport Canada requests that you engage a fully independent third party to conduct a governance review."

She recommended that the independent review should examine governance structures systems and processes "including financial decision making and transparency".

Canada Soccer have promised to cooperate fully with the financial audit and governance review ©Canada Soccer

Canada's women won bronze at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics before taking gold in Tokyo when they beat Sweden 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Earlier this year, the team threatened strike action over inadequate funding for the women’s team and youth game.

Players also appeared before a Parliamentary Commission in Ottowa to draw attention to the case.

"The disparity between the treatment of the men’s and women’s national teams is glaring," midfielder Quinn, an Olympic gold medallist, told the Commission.

"We are sick and tired of having to scratch and claw for transparency," striker Janine Beckie, another member of the Olympic gold medal winning squad, added.

As a result of the dispute, Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis stepped down in February and was replaced by Charmaine Crooks - 1984 Olympic silver medallist in the women’s 4x100 metres relay and a former athlete member of the International Olympic Committee.

Canada won Olympic gold in Tokyo after beating Sweden on penalties ©Getty Images

Carrie Serwetnyk, who in 2001 became the first woman to be inducted into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame, has welcomed the announcement of Government action.

"It has literally taken decades of players asking the media asking government to do something and finally something is happening," Serwetnyk told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

"The women have been treated like pets like dogs they have been patted on the head for all their accomplishments and given scraps."

The Canadian women have qualified for eight successive FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments since 1995.

Their first match in the 2023 tournament is scheduled for July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne.

They then meet the Republic of Ireland in Perth on July 26 before facing host nation Australia in Melbourne on July 31.

Canada is also co-host of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup with the United States and Mexico.