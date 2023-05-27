Singaporean esports player Malcolm Chung Wai Kiat has been sentenced to four months in jail and ordered to pay a $400 (325£/€370) fine after intentionally losing a match for personal gain.

Playing at the EPULZE Royal Southeast Asia Cup Valorant competition in September 2020, which had a prize pool of $25,000 (£20,250/€23,300) Chung was involved in a plan to bet on the opposition team winning the final.

Chung's friend Ryan Tan Shern, who both compete for RSG Resurgence, had owed him $400 but could not repay him so he proposed the scheme as a solution.

Chung accepted believing it was the only way to recover the money.

Tan arranged for his older brother to transfer Chung $3,000 (£2,400/€2,800) who used it to place five bets on an illegal online gambling website.

He deliberately underperformed in the match and instructed his team-mates to do the same which resulted in his side losing.

Malcolm Chung Wai Kiat and Ryan Tan Shern have been banned from Valorant competitions for 26 months ©Getty Images

Chung won a total of $7,019 (£5,685/€6,500) from the bets.

He kept $2,719 (£2,200/€2,500) for himself, and distributing the rest among Tan's brother, Tan's friend and others, including his team-mates.

Chung and Tan have been banned from participating in Valorant tournaments for 36 months while four other team-mates received suspensions of between six months and a year.

The ban was the result of an investigation from Valorant developer, Riot Games.

Following the release of the investigation, the chief operating officer of Resurgence lodged a police report regarding alleged match fixing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon castigated the pair for depriving other competitors of genuine sporting achievement.