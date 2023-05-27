International School Sport Federation launches call for bids to host events between 2023 and 2028

The International School Sport Federation (ISF) has launched a call for bids to host its events between 2023 and 2028.

The ISF has opened bidding for three multi-sport events and five individual sport events.

The three multi-sport events are the ISF Gymnasiade School Summer Games with bids open for the 2026 and 2028 editions, the U15 ISF Gymnasiade World School Sport Games 2025 and 2027 editions and the ISF Winter Gymnasiade School Winter Games in 2025 and 2027.

Bidding is also open for five individual sport events - World School Championship/Cup events in cross-country, basketball and volleyball in 2026 and 2028, and futsal and handball in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

All ISF members are invited to submit applications - with applications assessed during an Executive Committee meeting.

The ISF is welcoming bids for three upcoming multi-sport events ©ISF

The Executive Committee has the authority to extend the decision to attribute events until hosts are found through the application process.

In cases where more than one bid is submitted for an ISF event, the ISF can hold inspection visits to help them evaluate bids.

Bids for all events need to comply with the ISF’s minimum requirements in order to be considered.

The ISF has already awarded some upcoming multi-sport events - with Bahrain scheduled to host the 2024 Summer Gymnasiade, and Brazil due to host the 2023 U15 World School Sport Games.

The 2023 ISF Winter Gymnasiade was due to be held in February in Erzurum, Turkey, but was cancelled after an earthquake hit the country.