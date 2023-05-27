The International Cricket Council has announced details of prize money for this year’s World Test Championship Final, billed as "the ultimate Test".

The winners of next month’s match between Australia and India, being held at The Oval ground in London, England, are set to take home $1.6 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million), as well as the accolade of world champions across the game’s longest format.

The runners-up in the fixture, due to be held from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as a reserve day in the event of bad weather, will earn $800,000 (£647,000/€745,000).

New Zealand were crowned the first ever world test champions after winning the final in 2021, defeating India by eight wickets.

A reserve day was required for the match, played in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, due to bad weather, and it enabled a positive result in front of 3,000 socially distanced spectators.

Following their win in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final, the mace trophy went on a tour around New Zealand to allow the public to have photos taken with it ©Getty Images

All nine teams participating in the latest World Test Championship edition, running from 2021 to 2023, will earn a share of the $3.8 million (£3 million/€3.5 million) prize purse.

South Africa finished third in the standings and have earned $450,000 (£364,000/€420,000).

England took fourth, winning $350,000 (£283,000/€326,000), with Sri Lanka finishing fifth in the standings and claiming $200,000 (£283,000/€326,000).

The remaining teams - New Zealand in sixth, Pakistan in seventh, West Indies in eighth and Bangladesh in ninth - have all earned $100,000 (£80,000/€93,000) each.