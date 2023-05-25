The four parties interested in hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup have signed a binding agreement with FIFA, committing to adhering to the key principles of the process.

Standalone bids from Brazil and South Africa are rivalled by two joint-proposals - one from Europe involving Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany, and one from the United States and Mexico.

The four parties have each expressed interest in hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIFA said the signing of the binding agreement by the relevant Member Associations represented an "important milestone", and it now intends to dispatch the full set of bidding and hosting documents.

Each of the bidders are set to be invited to join a workshop and observer programme in August this year during the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the first to feature 32 teams up from 24 at France 2019.

A deadline of December 8 has been set for bids to be submitted, after which FIFA plans to conduct on-site inspections and publish the findings of its evaluation process in a Bid Evaluation Report in May next year.

This is with a view to finalising a host at the 2024 FIFA Congress on May 17 from up to three candidates shortlisted by the FIFA Council.

A minimum stadium capacity of 65,000 is required to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Final ©Getty Images

Brazil and South Africa are recent hosts of the men's World Cup in 2014 and 2010 respectively, but neither have previously staged the Women's tournament.

Reigning four-time champions the United States held the 1999 and 2003 editions by themselves, and have joined with last year's Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football W Championship hosts Mexico for 2027.

Both countries have already secured the 2026 men's World Cup under a United Bid which also included Canada.

Two-time winners Germany held the 2011 edition, and have joined with Belgium and 2017 UEFA Women's Championship hosts The Netherlands for their bid.

Bids for the 2027 Women's World Cup are expected to include at least 10 stadiums with a minimum capacity of 20,000, of which no fewer than eight should be in existence or already under construction.

Capacities of 40,000 for the semi-finals and 65,000 for the final are required.