England is considering a bid to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

The Football Association (FA) is currently working on its bid to host the men’s UEFA EURO 2028 tournament but is then expected to focus on the Women’s World Cup.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We want to be known as a centre for successfully hosting major events.

“It has a hugely positive impact on the country and on local communities who participate, so why wouldn't we have ambitions to host a Women's World Cup, particularly as the women's game is growing?

“Our mind is focused on Euro 2028 and we have a very difficult and important bid to win, but you should always keep your mind's eye on what is the next one and what can we do to put ourselves in good shape, and the Women's World Cup is a very attractive proposition.”

England hosted the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championship, which they went on to win ©Getty Images

England has never previously hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with its best performance coming at the 2015 edition when it finished third.

The country has hosted the Women’s European Championship twice - in 2005 and 2022, when the nation won the tournament on home soil by defeating Germany 2-1.

This year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup is due to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is set to run from July 20 to August 20.

The bidding process for 2031 is not due to open until after the 2027 tournament host has been announced.

Four bids have been submitted for the 2027 World Cup - one by Brazil, one by South Africa, a combined bid between the United States and Mexico and a combined bid between Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.