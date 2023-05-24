Deal signed for reusable cups and containers at Paris 2024

Paris 2024 has signed Re-uz as an official supporter of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The company will exclusively supply reusable cups and containers for food and drink after parent company Impact Group agreed a deal with organisers.

Delivering, collecting and washing the products is included in the arrangement, which is a key part of Paris 2024's environmental goals.

Many of the cups will feature Coca-Cola branding as the soft drink giant is a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier sponsorship programme.

Re-uz will, part of the Impact Group, are expected to supply reusable cups for IOC sponsor Coca-Cola to be used at Paris 2024 ©Impact Group

"For us, this partnership is part of a global objective," said Impact Group chief executive Philippe Berthe.

"To raise awareness of the ecological impact of sporting events and to support as many people as possible towards re-use.

"Partnering with the world's biggest sporting event is a unique opportunity to demonstrate our know-how."

The deal fits in with Paris 2024's environmental objectives ©Getty Images

Impact Group is based in Flines-lez-Raches in northern France.

Official supporter is the third tier of the Paris 2024 sponsorship scheme, below premium partner and official partner.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, a triple Olympic champion in canoe slalom, claimed the deal helps with the goal of making sporting events more environmentally responsible.

"By offering re-use solutions during the Paris 2024 Games and helping to ensure that these practices continue at future sporting events, the partnership with Re-uz brings this ambition to life very concretely," he said.