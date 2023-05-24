More female athletes are receiving a classification to compete in Para-taekwondo, an official has said.

Hadwah Abdelmatloub Moawad, the chairman of World Taekwondo's Para Classification Committee, said the trend had been noticed at classifying events held by the governing body.

Classification is considered to be the first step in a Para-taekwondo athlete's hopes of reaching the Paralympic Games, after the sport debuted at Tokyo 2020.

Several courses have been held in the past few months, providing opportunities for athletes to be classified and also offering training for classifiers.

One event was held in February on the sidelines of the President's Cup in Istanbul, while another took place in South Korea in March.

Taekwondo made its debut at the Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I am very happy with the outcome of the courses," said Moawad.

"The participants were also excited to get classified which will open the gates to international competitions.

"It's an important milestone for these young athletes as they look to make a mark in several important events lined-up this year and next.

"We are also happy to see the number of female athletes classified in both the events and we wish them best wishes in their Para-taekwondo journey.

"There have been several important training sessions held for the classifiers and everyone is happy with the outcome."