Kickboxing team has become the first sport to be announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) for the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

The sport is set to make its debut at the European Games in Poland, with Ireland naming nine athletes.

World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) world bronze medallist Nicole Bannon -the only athlete to qualify for two disciplines - is set to represent the country in the 60 kilograms pointfighting and light contact category.

World and European champion Jodie Browne in the 70kg pointfighting, Peter Carr in the 75kg full contact, Eoin Glynn in the 63kg full contact, Luke McCann in the 63kg pointfighting, Conor McGlinchey in the 84kg pointfighting, Tony Stephenson in the 69kg light contact, Nathan Tait in the 74kg pointfighting and Amy Wall in the 60kg full contact class are the other athletes.

"We are very happy to kick off our team announcements with Kickboxing, which was the first sport to achieve European Games qualification last year," Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble said.

"This is the first Olympic experience for these athletes, and for the sport itself, and we are very much looking forward to supporting their performances and putting the spotlight on our successful Irish kickboxers."

📹 action of when @KickboxingIre joined us at the @sportireland institute for pre-games training 👊 In just over one month, Team Ireland will be competing at the European Games in Krakow, Poland, with a team of over 120 athletes set to… pic.twitter.com/XOllf2C3nv — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) May 19, 2023

Irish athletes - over 120 of them - are set to compete in 17 sports at the 2023 European Games.

The 2023 European Games is scheduled to be held from June 20 to July 2, with 7,000 athletes from 48 countries expected to take part.

Kickboxing is scheduledto take place between June 30 and July 2 at the Myslenice Arena.

"This is a big moment for our sport, and we have nine incredibly talented athletes ready to take on the challenge," Ireland kickboxing team manager David Heffernan said.

"It is our first time competing within the Olympic multi-sports environment and we are looking forward to showcasing our sport.

"I will be very proud watching our athletes who have dedicated so much time and resource wearing those prestigious Olympic rings while competing at this event."