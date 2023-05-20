Table tennis powerhouses China have unveiled selection criteria to decide their team at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

China are again expected to dominate table tennis at next year's Games, having been the best-performing nation since its debut as a medal sport at Seoul 1988.

They have won 32 of the 37 Olympic gold medals contested in table tennis, including four from five at Tokyo 2020.

Chinese players have won the last four men's singles titles, with Ma Long making it back-to-back golds at Tokyo 2020, and Chen Meng continued the country's monopoly on women's singles crowns in the Japanese capital.

Selection for the two berths in each of the singles events is set to be determined by an Olympic ranking points system, based on International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world ranking points and performances at major events from May 8 in 2023 to May 7 next year, including World Championships, due to open in Durban today,, the delayed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and World Table Tennis tournaments.

Those two players will also clinch a place in the men's and women's team events, along with the pair selected for the mixed doubles.

Chinese team head coach Li Sun, second left, said the criteria would provide for "fair and open selection" ©Getty Images

Mixed doubles selection is set to be based on world rankings released on May 7 in 2024.

If this pathway cannot select three players per gender for the team events, the coaching staff will determine the remaining spots.

They are also set to be responsible for selecting the reserve, based on Olympic ranking points, style of play, doubles capability and record against major opponents.

The Chinese team head coach Li Sun claimed that the selection process devised by the Chinese Table Tennis Association provided fair opportunities to all players.

"We hope to foster positive atmosphere of contention within our team through the fair and open selection," he said, as reported by official state news agency Xinhua.

"Through this method, hopefully the whole team will accomplish our mission of preparing for the Paris Olympics together."

Table tennis at Paris 2024 is set to be played at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 27 to August 10.