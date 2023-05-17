Officials have insisted that all venues and building work for November’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands (Sol2023) will be completed by the end of August.

"Basically, all Games facilities will be completed in time for the Games," Sol2023 Games Facilities Committee chairman Joe Sika confirmed.

"All contractors should complete all construction work on the venues and villages and have them handed over to the National Hosting Authority by the end of August this year."

Project management unit executive director Eldon Tepa added that "the main King George Stadium (KG West) is now 70 to 75 per cent ready."

Construction is being handled by the state-run China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

Officials say work on the main stadium for the Pacific Games is three quarters complete ©Sol2023

A nearby practice area known as KG East is three quarters finished.

Tiling of the pool at the Aquatic Centre has already begun.

DC Park, which is set to stage archery, touch rugby, sailing and open water swimming is already 90 per cent ready.

"There are still some minor bits and pieces like boundary fencing and some minor works associated with preparation for the Games," Tepa continued.

The Solomon Islands Football Federation Academy is now 70 per cent complete and is scheduled to host football and beach volleyball.

Work is under way on the floor of the swimming pool at Sports City ©Sol2023

Additional work on the Games Villages will be carried out around the school terms.

"We have completed around 70 per cent of the school refurbishments," Tepa explained.

"We will be able to stage the rest of the refurbishments around the curriculum so that it doesn’t impact too much on schools."

Accommodation is to be provided at Saint Joseph Tenaru School, Don Bosco, King George Sixth School, the Solomon Islands University Panatina and Kukum campuses and Saint Nicholas School.

The Games are set to open on November 19.