Historic gold for Mexico at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Egypt

Mexico won their first gold medal at international level at the third and final leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup season in Soma Bay.

The Mexicans won the mixed team technical title at the Senzo Mall Sporting Club Olympic Complex, an outdoor venue on Egypt's coast.

They scored 270.1584 points for gold, taking advantage of many of the sport's big hitters not being in attendance as they performed to Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Italy won the silver medal after receiving an identical score for difficulty, but they could not match Mexico's execution and artistic impression as they ended on 268.8417 points.

France won bronze on 253.5312 points.

In the women's solo technical, Austria's Vasiliki Alexandri grabbed gold on 263.8959 points after registering the highest difficulty score.

"There's work to be done, but I am on a good way and I think - no, it can be - much better," she said.

Iris Tio Casa of Spain won silver on 262.9333 points and bronze went to France's Oriane Jaillardon on 234.6542.

In the men's solo free Yang Shuncheng of China came out on top with 291.9209 points.

Gustavo Sanchez won silver for Colombia on 248.5709 and bronze went to Fernando Diaz del Rio Soto of Spain on 235.4291.

Dai Shiyi was among the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup gold medallists in Soma Bay for China ©World Aquatics

China won another gold in the solo free women as Dai Shiyi scored 338.2750 points for her first title as a soloist.

"Today, I felt my performance was at my best," she said.

"The intensity of this routine is higher than before."

Alexandri took home another medal with silver on 299.8084 and bronze went to Germany's Marlene Bojer on 289.8542.

The duet technical women crown was won by Spain's Casa and Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin with their "let's play baseball" routine which scored 261.8625 points.

Anastasia Bayandina and Eve Planeix of France won silver on 250.2334 points as Dutch duo Bregje de Brouwer and Marloes Steenbeek bagged bronze on 249.7043.

Rio Soto took gold in the mixed duet technical for Spain, scoring 244.8500 points with Emma Garcia.

Spain won the duet technical women gold medals in the Egyptian resort ©World Aquatics

Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim paired with Nargiza Bolatova to take silver on 229.1042 points and Sanchez and Jennifer Cerquera Hatiusca took bronze for Colombia with 212.2958.

In the mixed team free, Italy won gold on 310.9160 as Egypt took a home silver on 285.0397.

Kazakhstan managed 277.3750 for the bronze medals.

A super final in Oviedo in Spain is due to end the artistic swimming season, between June 2 and 4.

