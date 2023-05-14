Norwegian Baseball Softball Federation elects only second female President in its history

Marte Myhrer has been elected as the new President of Norwegian Baseball Softball Federation (NSBF).

Myhrer, who succeeded Alek Nilsen, becomes only the second female head of the NSBF since it was formed in 1991.

Her term will last until 2025.

Nilsen will remain on the NSBF Executive Committee and head the Baseball Committee.

Myhrer ‘s programme focuses on the wider community, children and youth activity.

The Norwegian Baseball Softball Federation runs the country's Norsk Baseballiga ©NBSF

Former President Nikki Schel, one of the founders of the NBSF, was elected new vice-president and oversee relations with the local authorities.

Board member Kjerstin Lynn Jones will support the chair of the Softball Committee, David Schroeder.

The new board also includes former vice-president Ty Tollestrup, who will be in charge of the Children and Youth Committee, and Alec Haralovich, appointed chair of the Recruitment Committee

The NSBF runs two leagues in Norway, the Norsk Baseballiga first and divisions, as well as Norway's national baseball and national softball teams.

The men’s baseball team are currently ranked 75th in the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings,