Holders China are set to be the team to beat when the nation hosts the 2023 Badminton World Federation Sudirman Cup, scheduled to begin in Suzhou tomorrow.

The international team tournament is also set to mark the first competition where Paris 2024 Olympics qualification points can be earned.

China have been drawn into Group A as they seek to win a record-extending 13th edition of the tournament.

They warmed up for the event by winning the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in the United Arab Emirates in February.

China are set to begin their defence of the Sudirman Cup at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, with a tie against Egypt.

Denmark and Singapore complete the group and their tie is expected to be crucial in deciding who qualifies, with China fancied to progress in top spot.

In Group B Indonesia and Thailand are expected to make the knockout rounds, although Germany and Canada, who retained the Pan American Cup team title in Guadalajara, Mexico, will be looking to spring a surprise.

Group C has been dubbed as the group of death, with three evenly-matched nations Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and India expected to battle for qualification spots.

The group is completed by Australia, who are being billed as heavy underdogs.

Group D features two of the title favourites in 2021 runners-up Japan and South Korea, who are expected to fill the qualification spots.

France also feature in the group, with their performance expected to be followed with interest in the build-up to a home Olympics, while underdogs England complete the line-up.

Matches are scheduled to be played in Groups A, C and D tomorrow, with group play due to run until Thursday (May 18), before the champions are set to be crowned on Sunday (May 21).

Suzhou had been scheduled to host the 2021 Sudirman Cup, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the last edition was hosted by Vantaa in Finland.

A grand Opening Ceremony was held to mark China’s first hosting of a major badminton event for three years last night, with players and guests treated to music, opera and acrobatics at the welcome dinner in a display of Suzhou’s rich cultural side.