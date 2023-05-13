Kazakhstan and Finland win seven-goal thrillers on day two of Ice Hockey World Championship

Kazakhstan and Finland won seven-goal thrillers on the second day of action at the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Holders and co-hosts Finland suffered a surprise opening-day loss to the United States but bounced back today with an entertaining 4-3 win over Germany.

Finland took the lead in this Group A contest, played at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, through Joel Armia in the tenth minute.

Marcel Noebels levelled for Germany seven minutes later, before Kai Wissmann gave them the lead.

Two goals in as many minutes turned the tables back in Finland’s favour, as Sakari Manninen netted a quickfire brace.

As the end of the second period approached, Germany levelled the contest again through John Peterka.

The crucial moment came with eight minutes remaining, as Mikko Lehtonen scored on a rebound to make it 4-3 to Finland.

The day’s other seven-goal game came in Group B at the Riga Arena in Latvia as Kazakhstan beat Norway 4-3.

Norway opened up a two-goal lead in the opening ten minutes through Michael Haga and Julian Ole Bjorgvik-Holm.

In the 15th minute Kazakhstan halved the deficit courtesy of Maxim Mukhametov, before Haga scored his second of the game early in the second period to make it 3-1.

Valeri Orekhov made it 3-2 in the 35th minute before Kazakhstan levelled with nine minutes remaining courtesy of Nikita Mikhailis.

During the shootout only three out of the 12 penalty shots taken were scored, with the decisive one from Roman Starchenko to give Kazakhstan the win.

Elsewhere in Group B co-hosts Latvia suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 2-1 to Slovakia.

Matus Sukel got Slovakia off to a flier as they took the lead inside the opening minute, before Rodrigo Abols levelled for Latvia in period two.

The winning goal came with ten minutes remaining, as Marek Hrivik won with a short goal from close range.

The day’s second Group A contest saw Denmark beat Hungary 3-1, with the Danes taking a two-goal lead courtesy of a double from Nikolaj Ehlers.

Istvan Sofron cut the deficit in the third period, before Morten Poulsen’s strike with eight minutes left sealed the win for Denmark.