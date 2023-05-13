Next European Olympic Committees Seminar to be hosted in Montenegro

Montenegro's National Olympic Committee, which celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, has been announced as host of the 44th European Olympic Committees (EOC) Seminar next October.

"Thank you for the huge respect and trust you have shown us that we can organise such an important event," said the Montenegro National Olympic Committee (NOC) secretary general Igor Vusurovic, a volleyball gold medallist for Yugoslavia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, after the news was released as the 43rd edition drew to a close here.

"I’m sure that in the next year we are going to host a great event in Montenegro.

"I thank you again for this decision."

In his concluding remarks, EOC President Spyros Capralos said: "For me the format of the Seminar is good and we will continue with it in the future.

"The new format ensures that topics are relevant to the NOCs as they are chosen by NOCs, but also in line with our Strategic Agenda 2030.”

EOC President Spyros Capralos thanked French NOC President Brigitte Henriques for the welcome and hospitality received during the two-day Seminar in Paris ©Getty Images

Capralos extended particular thanks to the hosting of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and its President Brigitte Henriques.

"Brigitte - to you and your team from the French NOC - thank you for the great welcome and hospitality," he said.

Henriques had set the tone for the Seminar in her opening remarks, saying: "Unity, solidarity, inclusion and legacy are the key words of this 43rd Seminar."

EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi added: "Having spoken to a number of the delegates from across Europe in attendance we can definitely say that the Seminar was a success.

"Prior to the event we asked the NOCs what subjects they would be most interested in discussing.

"We honoured their requests, and this resulted in an interactive and thought-provoking discussion offering fantastic knowledge sharing and learning."